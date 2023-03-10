We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Moves -1.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, STMicroelectronics (STM - Free Report) closed at $48.54, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 1.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STMicroelectronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 27.85% from the prior-year quarter.
STM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $17.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.19% and +5.71%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.49% higher within the past month. STMicroelectronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, STMicroelectronics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.41.
We can also see that STM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
