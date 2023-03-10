In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX) - free report >>
Neuberger Berman LgCap Grow Adv (NBGUX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX) - free report >>
Neuberger Berman LgCap Grow Adv (NBGUX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX - Free Report) . ALLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.6%, management fee of 0.48%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.15%.
Fidelity Advisor Convertible Security Institutional (FICVX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.55%. FICVX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.26% over the last five years.
Neuberger Berman Guardian Adviser (NBGUX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.17%. Management fee: 0.88%. Five year annual return: 10.31%. NBGUX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.