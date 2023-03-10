Back to top

Bank and Healthcare: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were badly hammered in the bank stock meltdown, leading to risk-off trade. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 1.8% and (DIA - Free Report) shed 1.6%, while (QQQ - Free Report) moved down 1.7% in the last trading session.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

(KRE - Free Report) : Volume 7.97 Times Average

This regional bank ETF was in the spotlight as around 57.2 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 8 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as KRE tumbled 8.1% in the last session.

The move was largely due to the implosions at Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital that sent shock waves across the banking sector and had a big impact on bank ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. KRE has shed 10.9% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.

(IHF - Free Report) : Volume 7.36 Times Average

This healthcare ETF was under the microscope as nearly 309,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 47,000 shares and came as IHF lost 2% in the last trading session.

The movement can largely be blamed on investors’ defensive attitude amid market turmoil. IHF has shed 3.5% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 with a Medium risk outlook.  


