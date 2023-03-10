We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why It is Worth Retaining Barnes (B) Stock Now
Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) is benefiting from its focus on innovation, strategic marketing and commercial excellence, and solid operational execution despite challenges related to supply chain and inflationary pressures.
Healthy aftermarket business, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and spare parts (RSP programs) sales growth is benefiting the Aerospace segment. Also, robust Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) order bodes well for the segment. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of $2.10-$2.30 per share for 2023, reflecting an increase of 6-16% from the year-ago reported figure.
Barnes’ efforts to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks are encouraging. It paid out dividends worth $32.4 million to its shareholders in 2022. Also, while exiting the fourth quarter of 2022, the company was left to repurchase 3.4 million shares under its previously approved share buyback program. In 2021, Barnes paid out dividends worth $32.4 million to its shareholders and repurchased shares worth $5.2 million. The buybacks were made to neutralize the impact of equity compensation dilution.
The company’s efforts to reduce debt levels bode well. Its cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter were $76.9 million, higher than the current portion of long-term debt of $1.4 million. This implies that the company has sufficient cash to meet its short-term debt obligations.
In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain B stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past six months, the stock has rallied 20.6% compared to the industry’s 9% increase.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
