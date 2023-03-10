We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UnitedHealth (UNH) Plan in Indiana to Offer Pathways Program
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH - Free Report) recently announced that its UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Indiana was among the four organizations chosen by the Family and Social Services Administration or FSSA of Indiana, to administer the Pathways for Aging program.
The plan from UNH was recommended by the health care and social services funding agency. The new program is expected to serve Medicaid beneficiaries aged 60 and above in the state. Also, other eligible people include the blind or disabled, currently living in a nursing unit, and people receiving LTSS. People who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid are included in the list.
The new Pathways for Aging program is expected to serve around 100,000 people. The latest development is expected to boost UnitedHealth’s footprint and strengthen its partnership with the state. The company serves around one million individuals in the state. It has a network of 148 facilities and approximately 38,000 caregivers in the region.
Moreover, the members receiving coverage from the current Hoosier Care Connect program are expected to continue receiving services. The latest partnership highlights the company’s growing government business.
Through its Medicare Advantage plans, UNH targets to reach out to 95% of Medicare consumers across the United States in 2023. This year is expected to be the eighth straight one witnessing above-market growth as it estimates to cater to an additional 900,000 people across its individual, group and dual special needs offerings.
