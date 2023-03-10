We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $65.72, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 6.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.
Bristol Myers Squibb will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $1.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.64 billion, down 0.1% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $47.01 billion, which would represent changes of +4.68% and +1.84%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bristol Myers Squibb has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.
Investors should also note that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.45 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BMY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.