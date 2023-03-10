We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $85.73, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PDD Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion, up 37.51% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.15% higher within the past month. PDD Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.26. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.26.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PDD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.