Company News for Mar 13, 2023

  • The Gap Inc.’s (GPS - Free Report) shares tumbled 6.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.75, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59.    
  • Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (ULTA - Free Report) shares rose 0.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.68, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.69.
  • Shares of Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN - Free Report) tanked 3.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $5.16, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.19.
  • Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI - Free Report) fell 1.7% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.54, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.

