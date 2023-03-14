Back to top

Shell (SHEL) and Petrobras Join Forces for Energy Transition

Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) , the U.K.-based energy giant, and Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , Brazil's state-owned oil and gas company, have come together in an effort to explore new upstream and energy transition options, per the Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) recently signed by the two companies.

In accordance with the MOU, the companies will concentrate on oil and gas exploration potential within and outside the pre-salt region, including the Equatorial Margin. Additionally, Shell and Petrobras will exchange best practices and experiences in socio-environmental projects and other efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The five-year agreement will also encompass renewable energy and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). There are also plans to provide credits to offset carbon emissions in order to protect and restore biodiversity.

The CEO of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said that having partners like Shell to rely on is essential to the company’s future prospects. This is because Shell can bring its strength to areas where Petrobras is seeking for profitable diversification, like renewables and hydrogen.

According to the Brazilian giant's declaration, committees with members from both the companies will be built to track the development of numerous studies and discussions. Per the company, projects resulting from the agreement will have official estimates of cost and return, post the completion of technical evaluations by a multidisciplinary team.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Shell carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are CVR Energy (CVI - Free Report) and Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) , both sporting a Zacks Rank #1.

CVR Energy, a diversified holding company with its main office in Sugar Land, TX, is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels. Over the past seven days, CVI has seen an upward revision in earnings estimates for 2023 and 2024.

Valero Energy, a TX-based company, is one of the largest independent refiners and marketers of petroleum products in the U.S. With 15 refineries spread across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, it has a daily refining capacity of 3.1 million barrels. Over the past 30 days, VLO has seen an upward revision in earnings estimates for 2023 and 2024.


