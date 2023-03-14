We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) and Petrobras Join Forces for Energy Transition
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) , the U.K.-based energy giant, and Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , Brazil's state-owned oil and gas company, have come together in an effort to explore new upstream and energy transition options, per the Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) recently signed by the two companies.
In accordance with the MOU, the companies will concentrate on oil and gas exploration potential within and outside the pre-salt region, including the Equatorial Margin. Additionally, Shell and Petrobras will exchange best practices and experiences in socio-environmental projects and other efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The five-year agreement will also encompass renewable energy and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). There are also plans to provide credits to offset carbon emissions in order to protect and restore biodiversity.
The CEO of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said that having partners like Shell to rely on is essential to the company’s future prospects. This is because Shell can bring its strength to areas where Petrobras is seeking for profitable diversification, like renewables and hydrogen.
According to the Brazilian giant's declaration, committees with members from both the companies will be built to track the development of numerous studies and discussions. Per the company, projects resulting from the agreement will have official estimates of cost and return, post the completion of technical evaluations by a multidisciplinary team.
