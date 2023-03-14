We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) closed at $19.63, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.66% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.11 billion, up 4.17% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.51, so we one might conclude that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that ACI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.