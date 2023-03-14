We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sanofi (SNY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Sanofi (SNY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.03, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.55% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 5.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sanofi as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.27 billion, up 3.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $48.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.15% and +8.3%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% lower within the past month. Sanofi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Sanofi currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65.
We can also see that SNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
