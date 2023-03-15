Back to top

Company News for Mar 14, 2023

  • Seagen Inc.’s (SGEN - Free Report) shares jumped 14.5% after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) decided to acquire the company for a consideration of around $43 billion.    
  • Insulet Corp.’s (PODD - Free Report) shares climbed 8.2% following news that the company will enter the S&P 500 Index replacing from Mar 14 replacing SVB Financial Group (SIVB - Free Report) .
  • Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN - Free Report) soared 17% after The Wall Street Journal reported that billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn preparing a proxy battle to take control of the company.
  • Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC - Free Report) tumbled 5.2% after the company decided not to bid for the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.

