We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.69, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 3.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.8 billion, up 6.11% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $56.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.79% and -2.18%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.