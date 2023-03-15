We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paypal (PYPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.24, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 8.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Paypal is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.97 billion, up 7.52% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $29.2 billion, which would represent changes of +18.4% and +6.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. Paypal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Paypal's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.65, so we one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PYPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.