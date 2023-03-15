We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) closed at $262.35, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $3.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.35 billion, down 7.13% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.47 per share and revenue of $9.58 billion, which would represent changes of -12.45% and -5.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% lower. Biogen Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Biogen Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.05.
Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BIIB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.