Ingevity (NGVT) to Feature Capa at European Coatings Show

Ingevity Corporation ( NGVT Quick Quote NGVT - Free Report) has announced that it will highlight its Capa caprolactone high-performance polyol technology and its expanded line of vegetable oil-based offerings at the European Coatings Show 2023, in Nuremberg, Germany, from Mar 27-30. Ingevity’s engineered polymers team will demonstrate the use of Capa polyols in high-solid and waterborne coating applications. The team will also show a study on the benefits of using polycaprolactone-based alloys in 2K polyurethane coatings and demonstrate how Capa polyols can be used to achieve more sustainable and durable coatings. The Industrial Specialties team of Ingevity will highlight vegetable oil-based offerings, including the newly launched AltaVeg FA 120, which is a low-color vegetable oil-based fatty acid for use in coatings and other applications. The company stated its excitement to present the versatility and durability of Capa polyols and low-color AltaVeg FA 120. It also looks forward to demonstrating the sustainability benefits of its biodegradable Capa thermoplastic product range at the event. Shares of Ingevity have gained 10.9% in a year against a 6.3% decline of the industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Ingevity is benefiting from healthy demand and price increases across its businesses. Revenues in the Performance Chemicals segment were driven by price increases in the most recent quarter. It is seeing strong demand for engineered polymers and industrial specialties applications. Strong demand is expected to continue to support the company’s top line and margins in 2023.
The company sees its sales for 2023 to the band of $1.9-$2.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $495-$515 million.
Ingevity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) , Olympic Steel, Inc. ( ZEUS Quick Quote ZEUS - Free Report) and Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. ( CALM Quick Quote CALM - Free Report) . ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while ZEUS and CALM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. ATI’s shares have gained 48.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s current-year earnings has been revised 1.4% upward in the past 60 days. The company has an earnings growth rate of 9% for the current year. ATI topped Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.4% on average. Olympic Steel’s shares have gained 54.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 61% upward in the past 60 days. ZEUS topped Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2% on average. Cal-Maine’s shares have gained 14.7% in the past year. The company has an earnings growth rate of 515.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALM’s current-year earnings has been revised 19% upward in the past 60 days. CALM topped Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3% on average.
