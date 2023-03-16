We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
4 Sector ETFs to Win from February Inflation Data
The annual inflation rate in the United States slowed to 6% in February of 2023, the lowest since September of 2021, in line with market forecasts, and compared to 6.4% in January.
Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 0.4%, following a prior 0.5% gain and also matching forecasts. The core rate, however, inched up to 0.5% from 0.4%, compared to forecasts of 0.4%.
Against this backdrop, we suggest a few sector ETFs that can be worth investing at the time of rising inflation. Below we highlight those.
Consumer Staples
The food index increased 0.4% in February, and the food at home index rose 0.3% sequentially. Five of the six major grocery store food group indexes gained over the month. The index for non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.0% in February, after a 0.4% increase the previous month. The indexes for other food at home and for cereals and bakery products each rose 0.3% sequentially.
Zacks Rank #2 Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP - Free Report) looks to track the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. Beverages (27.61%), household products (21.9%), food & staples retailing (19.3%) and food products (19.1%) are four top industries in the fund.
Real Estate
Weighted shelter makes up 32.77% of CPI, of which 7.8% is rent and 23.68% is private housing, per data from MacroMicro. The price index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase in February, making up over 70% of the increase. Shelter costs rose 8% in February. Rising home prices also boosted the demand for real estate. Year-over-year, costs increased 8.1%.
Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI - Free Report) should thus win. The underlying Strategic Residential & Apartment Real Estate Sector Index is a rules-based index that consists of U.S. and Canada-listed companies engaged in Apartment Buildings, Single-Family Rental Homes, Student Housing or Manufactured Homes. The fund yields 6.32% annually.
Transportation
The transportation index jumped 1.1% sequentially in February after an uptick of 0.9% in January. The index gained 14.6% year over year. The airline fares index rose 6.4%, ending a string of four successive declines. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #2.
Trucking takes about 39.92% of the fund, followed by Airlines (26.37%), Air Freight & Logistics (19.07%).
Energy
The energy index rose 5.2% year over year. The fuel oil index shot up 9.2% year over year, while the index for electricity edged up 12.9%, and the index for natural gas increased 14.3% over the same period. Zacks Rank #2 Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ - Free Report) could be a good play here.