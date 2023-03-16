Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 15, 2023

  • Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META - Free Report) shares jumped 7.3% after the company decided to retrench 10,000 manpower.     
  • Bunge Ltd.’s (BG - Free Report) shares soared 14.5% following news that the company will enter the S&P 500 Index replacing Signature Bank (SBNY - Free Report) .
  • Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) rose 0.1% following FDA’s approval of the company’s COVID-19 booster for Omicron version as furth shot for kids under 5 years.
  • Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL - Free Report) tumbled 5.4% after the company said it will incur a loss between $0.60 to $1 per share in first-quarter 2023.

agriculture airlines finance pharmaceuticals tech-stocks