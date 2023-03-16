In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now
Fiserv, Inc. (FISV - Free Report) is benefiting from its diversified portfolio as well as pro-investor steps.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings and revenues indicate growth of 12.8% and 14.4%, and 6.3% and 8.7%, respectively, year over year.
Factors That Augur Well
Fiserv’s diversified product portfolio continues to yield a steady flow of customers. The rapidly changing financial services industry and increasing demand for digital banking and payment services provide significant growth opportunities to Fiserv. Backed by strong demand, the company expects to witness more client additions moving ahead.
Fiserv has been consistent with share repurchases. During 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased 25.4 million, 23.3 million, 16.1 million and 4.2 million shares for $2.50 billion, $2.57 billion, $1.64 billion and $394 million, respectively. Such moves instill investors’ confidence and positively impact earnings per share.
Some Risks
Fiserv has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of fourth-quarter 2022 was $902 million compared with the long-term debt level of $21 billion.
