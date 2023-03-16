We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.36, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 1.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exact Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.79, up 24.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $542.46 million, up 11.49% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.76 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion, which would represent changes of +22.03% and +9.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.47% lower. Exact Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
