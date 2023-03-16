Back to top

UiPath (PATH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2023, UiPath (PATH - Free Report) reported revenue of $308.55 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +114.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UiPath performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New ARR: $93.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.13 million.
  • ARR: $1.20 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Licenses: $158.96 million compared to the $133.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
  • Revenue - Maintenance and support (Subscription services): $138.51 million versus $130.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.
  • Revenue - Professional Services and other: $11.07 million versus $13.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.

Shares of UiPath have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


