Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 16, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • SentinelOne Inc.’s (S - Free Report) shares jumped 7.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.13, lower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.16
  • Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR - Free Report) shares soared 17.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.01.
  • Shares of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD - Free Report) plunged 10.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.11, against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an earnings per share of $0.03.
  • Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd. (GDS - Free Report) advanced 2.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 loss per share of $0.16, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.35.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SentinelOne, Inc. (S) - free report >>

GDS Holdings (GDS) - free report >>

Smartsheet (SMAR) - free report >>

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers consumer-discretionary internet