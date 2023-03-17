We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.61, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.07% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.94 billion, down 42.65% from the prior-year quarter.
DCP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $7.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.94% and -50.82%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.52% lower within the past month. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.93.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
