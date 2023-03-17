We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BASF SE (BASFY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.01, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 7.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.94%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BASF SE as it approaches its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $89.78 billion, which would represent changes of -35.52% and -2.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BASF SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.02% lower within the past month. BASF SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BASF SE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.59.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.