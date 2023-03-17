Back to top

Dollar General (DG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.2 billion, up 17.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.96, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.94, the EPS surprise was +0.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales growth: 5.7% compared to the 6.58% average estimate based on 21 analysts.
  • Ending store count: 19104 versus 19072.37 estimated by 19 analysts on average.
  • Total selling square footage: 142.99 Msq ft versus 142.45 Msq ft estimated by 19 analysts on average.
  • New store openings: 305 versus the 18-analyst average estimate of 289.83.
  • Store closings: 19 versus 22.69 estimated by 16 analysts on average.
  • Net sales by category- Consumables: $8.05 billion compared to the $8.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.
  • Net sales by category- Seasonal: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Net sales by category- Home products: $658.40 million versus $688.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Net sales by category- Apparel: $298.74 million compared to the $313.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.

Shares of Dollar General have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


