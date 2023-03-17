Back to top

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) reported $2.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $5.50 for the same period compares to $5.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 billion, representing a surprise of -5.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales- Total-YoY change: -0.6% versus 3.51% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Number of stores- Williams-Sonoma: 174 compared to the 163.5 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores- West Elm: 121 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 121.25.
  • Number of stores- Pottery Barn: 188 compared to the 183.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores- Pottery Barn Kids: 52 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 47.5.
  • Number of stores- Total: 544 versus 524.5 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales- Williams-Sonoma-YoY change: -2.5% compared to the -1.25% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales- Pottery Barn-YoY change: 5.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.25%.
  • Comparable store sales- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen-YoY change: 4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -0.5%.
  • Comparable store sales- West Elm-YoY change-WSM: -10.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Number of stores- Rejuvenation: 9 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.

