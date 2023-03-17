Back to top

Company News for Mar 17, 2023

  • Adobe Inc.’s ((ADBE - Free Report) ) shares climbed 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66.
  • Franco-Nevada Corp.’s ((FNV - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85.
  • Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ((ZTO - Free Report) ) jumped 7.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.37, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35.
  • Shares of UiPath Inc. ((PATH - Free Report) ) soared 17.6% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.15, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.

