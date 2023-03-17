Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Releases Favorable Data on t:slim X2

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.( TNDM Quick Quote TNDM - Free Report) recently announced favorable results from the Pediatric Artificial Pancreas (PEDAP) Clinical Trial, published by the New England Journal of Medicine. The participants of the trial comprised children of two-five years of age, with Type 1 Diabetes.
The outcome showed an increase of nearly three hours per day time in range, in patients using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology, compared to those using a standard insulin pump or multiple daily injections. All the participants were using a Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System.
About Control-IQ Technology
Tandem Diabetes Care’s Control-IQ technology is an advanced hybrid-closed loop feature designed to help increase time in range (70-180 mg/dL). It is the first and only insulin delivery system, cleared to make automatic correction boluses, in addition to adjusting insulin to help prevent high and low blood sugar.
The usage of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology demonstrated substantial improvements in glucose control without a further increase in hypoglycemia in young children.
News on the Trial Outcome
The results of this randomized, controlled trial for subjects using Control-IQ technology, were immediate and sustained. The outcome also considered a range of characteristics among patients, such as race-ethnicity, parental education, family income, baseline glycated hemoglobin level, virtual versus in-person training format, and pre-study insulin delivery method.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Per a representative of the PEDAP Trial, the safety and efficacy outcomes observed in this study will support the usage of Control-IQ technology for young children with type 1 diabetes. This will evidently minimize the risk of long-term complications and enhance the quality of life.
Furthermore, a sequence of randomized controlled trials was also published by the New England Journal of Medicine, which demonstrated more time in range with a low risk of hypoglycemia.
For starters, initiating pump therapy with automated insulin delivery can be very daunting. The company takes merit in its t:slim X2 insulin being an attractive therapeutic option, which offers clinical benefits along with virtual training.
Industry Prospects Per a Research report, the global digital diabetes management market was valued at $14.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.2% by 2027.
The rising prevalence of diabetes has increased the focus on the development and adoption of better solutions for diabetes care. Also, advancements in technologies have ensured the introduction of highly flexible solutions in the market.
Recent Developments
In January 2023, Tandem Diabetes Care announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump is designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges. It is currently under development and not commercially available.
Price Performance
In the past six months, Tandem Diabetes Care has mostly underperformed its industry. Shares of the company have declined 24.3% against the
industry’s rise of 3.1%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Tandem Diabetes Care currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are
Haemonetics Corporation ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) , TerrAscend Corp. ( TRSSF Quick Quote TRSSF - Free Report) and Akerna Corp. ( KERN Quick Quote KERN - Free Report) . Haemonetics and TerrAscend sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Akerna carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Haemonetics’ stock has risen 35.8% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $2.91 per share to $2.94 for 2023, and from $3.28 per share to $3.29 for 2024 in the past 30 days.
HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.98%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 7.59%.
Estimates for TerrAscend in 2023 have decreased from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of TerrAscend have declined 73% in the past year.
TerrAscend’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last three quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being 136.11%. In the last reported quarter, TRSSF delivered an earnings surprise of 216.67%.
Akerna’s stock has declined 95.9% in the past year. Its estimates for 2023 have remained constant at a loss of $1.91 per share over the past 30 days.
Akerna missed earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 15.49%, on average. In the last reported quarter, KERN delivered a negative earnings surprise of 13.33%.
Image: Bigstock
Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Releases Favorable Data on t:slim X2
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.(TNDM - Free Report) recently announced favorable results from the Pediatric Artificial Pancreas (PEDAP) Clinical Trial, published by the New England Journal of Medicine. The participants of the trial comprised children of two-five years of age, with Type 1 Diabetes.
The outcome showed an increase of nearly three hours per day time in range, in patients using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology, compared to those using a standard insulin pump or multiple daily injections. All the participants were using a Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System.
About Control-IQ Technology
Tandem Diabetes Care’s Control-IQ technology is an advanced hybrid-closed loop feature designed to help increase time in range (70-180 mg/dL). It is the first and only insulin delivery system, cleared to make automatic correction boluses, in addition to adjusting insulin to help prevent high and low blood sugar.
The usage of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology demonstrated substantial improvements in glucose control without a further increase in hypoglycemia in young children.
News on the Trial Outcome
The results of this randomized, controlled trial for subjects using Control-IQ technology, were immediate and sustained. The outcome also considered a range of characteristics among patients, such as race-ethnicity, parental education, family income, baseline glycated hemoglobin level, virtual versus in-person training format, and pre-study insulin delivery method.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Per a representative of the PEDAP Trial, the safety and efficacy outcomes observed in this study will support the usage of Control-IQ technology for young children with type 1 diabetes. This will evidently minimize the risk of long-term complications and enhance the quality of life.
Furthermore, a sequence of randomized controlled trials was also published by the New England Journal of Medicine, which demonstrated more time in range with a low risk of hypoglycemia.
For starters, initiating pump therapy with automated insulin delivery can be very daunting. The company takes merit in its t:slim X2 insulin being an attractive therapeutic option, which offers clinical benefits along with virtual training.
Industry Prospects
Per a Research report, the global digital diabetes management market was valued at $14.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.2% by 2027.
The rising prevalence of diabetes has increased the focus on the development and adoption of better solutions for diabetes care. Also, advancements in technologies have ensured the introduction of highly flexible solutions in the market.
Recent Developments
In January 2023, Tandem Diabetes Care announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump is designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges. It is currently under development and not commercially available.
Price Performance
In the past six months, Tandem Diabetes Care has mostly underperformed its industry. Shares of the company have declined 24.3% against the industry’s rise of 3.1%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Tandem Diabetes Care currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Haemonetics Corporation (HAE - Free Report) , TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF - Free Report) and Akerna Corp. (KERN - Free Report) . Haemonetics and TerrAscend sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Akerna carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Haemonetics’ stock has risen 35.8% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $2.91 per share to $2.94 for 2023, and from $3.28 per share to $3.29 for 2024 in the past 30 days.
HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.98%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 7.59%.
Estimates for TerrAscend in 2023 have decreased from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of TerrAscend have declined 73% in the past year.
TerrAscend’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last three quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being 136.11%. In the last reported quarter, TRSSF delivered an earnings surprise of 216.67%.
Akerna’s stock has declined 95.9% in the past year. Its estimates for 2023 have remained constant at a loss of $1.91 per share over the past 30 days.
Akerna missed earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 15.49%, on average. In the last reported quarter, KERN delivered a negative earnings surprise of 13.33%.