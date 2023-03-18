We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.70, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DecisionPoint Systems Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.6 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DecisionPoint Systems Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DecisionPoint Systems Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.28 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.35, which means DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.