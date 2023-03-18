We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stag Industrial (STAG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.91, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 7.32% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 9.03% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $170.22 million, up 6.92% from the year-ago period.
STAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $692.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.36% and +5.27%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. Stag Industrial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Stag Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91.
It is also worth noting that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.44 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow STAG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.