Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Read MoreHide Full Article

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals (FPHAX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FPHAX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. FPHAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.83%.

Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JGLTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 11.44% over the last five years, JGLTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R1 (MLRRX - Free Report) : 0.81% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. MLRRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 9.54%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals (FPHAX) - free report >>

Janus Henderson VIT Gl Tech&Innv I (JGLTX) - free report >>

MainStay Winslow LargeCap Grow R1 (MLRRX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings