Canadian Pacific (CP), TCRC-MWED Ink Tentative Collective Deal
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) recently announced that it had inked a tentative collective agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division (TCRC-MWED). TCRC-MWED covers almost 2,600 engineering services employees in Canada.
Further details of the tentative deal will be unveiled once the deal becomes official.
Keith Creel, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific, stated, "By working collaboratively with our valued union partners, we've reached another negotiated tentative agreement this year." He further added, "We thank the TCRC-MWED for working collaboratively with us throughout this negotiation. This tentative agreement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of both sides."
Canadian Pacific has a track record of successfully dealing with multiple unions representing craft employees. In the last few months, Canadian Pacific has inked 16 agreements in 2023 in Canada and the United States.
Over the past six months, shares of Canadian Pacific have gained 7.6% against the 3.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.
