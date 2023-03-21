We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.44, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 11.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.9%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.09 million, up 44.94% from the year-ago period.
MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $474.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.54% and +25.97%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.73% higher. Main Street Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Main Street Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.92.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
