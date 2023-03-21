We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chubb (CB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chubb (CB - Free Report) closed at $189.59, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had lost 11.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 11.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chubb as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.35, up 13.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.15 billion, up 15.63% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.40 per share and revenue of $48.09 billion, which would represent changes of +14.17% and +8.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Chubb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.48, so we one might conclude that Chubb is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that CB has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.