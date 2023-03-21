We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) closed at $27.26, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 4.22% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 11.27% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.
Omega Healthcare Investors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $218.92 million, down 12.19% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $946.97 million, which would represent changes of -9.7% and +7.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% lower within the past month. Omega Healthcare Investors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.71, which means Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.