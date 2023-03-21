We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rithm (RITM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Rithm (RITM - Free Report) closed at $7.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 18.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 11.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rithm as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Rithm is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $807.88 million, up 258.4% from the year-ago period.
RITM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.82% and +3.71%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rithm. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.83% higher. Rithm currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Rithm currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.86, which means Rithm is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.