Company News for Mar 21, 2023

Mar 21, 2023

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) fell 1.3% after it announced that it would slash another 9000 jobs.
  • Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB - Free Report) skyrocketed 31.7% after it agreed to buy deposits and loans from Signature Bank.
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) slid 2.6% on tech jitters as the sector faced more layoffs.
  • Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) gained 5.2% on the wider financial sector rebound.

