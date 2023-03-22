We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $204.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.48%.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 3.26% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.27% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 85.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.89 billion, up 27.86% from the year-ago period.
BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $81.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +106.69% and +22.13%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.49% lower within the past month. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boeing has a Forward P/E ratio of 275.32 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.17.
We can also see that BA currently has a PEG ratio of 68.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.