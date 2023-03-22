We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) closed at $16.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.48%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 5.67% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.58 million, up 93.97% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $380.39 million. These totals would mark changes of +62.67% and +77.58%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.02% higher. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.44, which means Catalyst Pharmaceutical is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.