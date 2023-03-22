Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AB Lg Cap Growth Z (APGZX - Free Report) . APGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.51%, management fee of 0.48%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.18%.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware (FDCPX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FDCPX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FDCPX, with annual returns of 11.74% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


