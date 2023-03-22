In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BRIDGEWAY SMALL CAP VALUE FD (BRSVX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BRIDGEWAY SMALL CAP VALUE FD (BRSVX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Bridgeway Small Cap Value N (BRSVX - Free Report) . BRSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.61%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 14.62%.
Dreyfus Appreciation Fund Y (DGYGX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. DGYGX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.71%, expense ratio of 0.59% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JLGZX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. JLGZX has an expense ratio of 1.19%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 12.42% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.