Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Canadian Solar (CSIQ - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. CSIQ surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for CSIQ

Over the past four weeks, CSIQ has gained 11.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at CSIQ's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch CSIQ for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


