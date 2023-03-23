We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mondelez (MDLZ) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) closed at $67.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum had gained 1.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Mondelez as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Mondelez is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.44 billion, up 8.76% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $34.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.12% and +8.67%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mondelez should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. Mondelez currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Mondelez's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.26, so we one might conclude that Mondelez is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that MDLZ has a PEG ratio of 3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.64 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.