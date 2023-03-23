Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 23, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) fell 4.9% after the sports apparel giant warned of margin pressures despite reporting an earnings beat.
  • Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) jumped 9.8% after it posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 84 cents/share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents.
  • Prologis, Inc.’s (PLD - Free Report) shares slid 3.6% on the wider real estate slump.
  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) slumped 3.9% as consumer discretionaries tanked.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - free report >>

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) - free report >>

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary