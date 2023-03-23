We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hawaiian Holdings' (HA) Arm to Add Five Routes This Summer
Hawaiian Holdings’ (HA - Free Report) subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, announced enhanced frequencies to several travel destinations to boost summer air travel, which will begin from May. The carrier announced five new routes from Honolulu to Austin, Boston, Las Vegas, Pago Pago and Los Angeles, offering more options for travelers.
From Honolulu, the carrier will fly to Austin (May 26 – Aug 18), Boston (Jun 15 – Aug 17) and Pago Pago (Jun 7 – Aug 30) once a week. Two flights to Las Vegas will fly through May 31-Aug 30 (once a week on Wednesdays) and Jun 3-Jul 29 (once a week on Saturdays). The Honolulu- Los Angeles flight will travel twice a week from Jun 2 to Jul 28. While peak summer frequency for Las Vegas will be 20 times per week, it will be 23 times per week for Los Angeles.
The senior vice president – chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines, Brent Overbeek, stated, “We're encouraged by the robust demand for travel to Hawai'i this summer season and these increases signal a healthy return in our key North America markets.” HA will operate these routes with a mix of Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) and United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) .
American Airlines, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is benefiting from the improved air-travel-demand situation. For the fourth quarter of 2022, AAL reported earnings of $1.17 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.63%.
For first-quarter and full-year 2023, AAL’s earnings are expected to register 100.4% and 332% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.
United Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is seeing steady recovery in domestic and leisure air-travel demand. On the back of upbeat air-travel demand, UAL was profitable in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter was the third consecutive profitable quarter at UAL.
Driven by solid demand, management expects total revenue per available seat mile to grow 25% year over year for the first quarter of 2023. Total revenues are anticipated to grow 50% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2023 earnings are expected to surge 227% year over year.