Eni (E) Signs Deal to Develop Offshore Wind Projects in Italy

Eni SPA ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) signed an agreement with and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”) to develop three floating offshore wind projects in Latium and Sardinia, located 30 kilometers off the coast with an overall capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW).
The agreement comprises the development of a project in Latium, offshore Civitavecchia, with a total capacity of up to 540 megawatts (MW). The two other wind farms will be located offshore Sardinia, with a capacity of 500 MW and 1,000 MW.
Combined, the three projects will produce about 5 terawatt-hours of energy per year (TWh/year). The companies expect commercial activities to start between 2028-2031 once the authorization process and subsequent construction phase completes.
The three offshore projects will utilize floating foundations and innovative technical solutions intended to minimize environmental and visual impact. With the latest agreement, Eni and CIP’s offshore wind portfolio in Italy will reach almost 3 GW, with a renewable energy production capacity of 7 TWh per year. This is sufficient to meet the electricity consumption of 2.5 million households.
The wind farms will be developed in collaboration with Copenhagen Offshore Partners, the exclusive offshore wind development partner of CIP, and NiceTechnology and 7 Seas Wind Power, which have partnered with Eni and CIP on the deployment of two other wind farms in Sicily and Sardinia.
The latest agreement represents a further step toward strengthening the floating offshore wind industry in Italy. The agreement will provide a major role in achieving a low-carbon future, while encouraging the development of the local supply chain.
The stock has gained 30.5% compared with the industry's 20.3% growth.
