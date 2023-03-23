We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Announces Titans Season Finale
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) recently announced the release date of its popular series Titans Season 4 Part 2 with a new trailer. This will be Titans’' final set of episodes.
The first part of the fourth season aired last fall. The release date for the second part was unknown to the viewers back then. With this trailer launch, the release date of Apr 13 was also revealed.
The Titans Season 4B trailer made the fans even more excited for the finale. The titular team will continue to fight Mother Mayhem and Sebastian, who turned into Brother Blood. It also teases the debut of Time Drake as Robin and also shows Conner Kent’s struggle with his Lex Luther side.
This HBO Max series is about young heroes from across the DC universe as they come of age and find where they belong. The last season is about reuniting with old friends and fighting against new threats together in Gotham City.
HBO Max’s New Projects to Boost Top Line
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is banking on new projects to boost its top line. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of WBD have declined 45.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 20.5% in the same period.
WBD reported fourth-quarter 2022 loss of 86 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share. Revenues increased 245.4% year over year to $11 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBD’s first-quarter 2023 revenues is currently pegged at $10.67 billion, indicating growth of 237.75% year over year.
Management has been focusing on new projects to boost the top line and compete with projects of competitors like Disney (DIS - Free Report) , Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) prime.
Netflix has the widest variety of content and has worldwide accessibility with only one negative aspect of being expensive compared with its competitors. Amazon prime on the other hand offers other benefits apart from streaming but its original content is not as good as Netflix.
Disney has blockbuster Star Wars and Marvel films but its content is restricted to sci-fi and superheroes and it is not available worldwide. HBO Max’s contents can be viewed without signing up and it also has exclusive Warner Bros. films but it is available only in selected regions and it is expensive compared with its peers.
Upcoming projects of HBO Max are Mortal Kombat, The Last of US, Perry Mason would give stiff competition to Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, You: Season 4, Still Time and Amazon’s The Boys, DOM, Citadel and Disney’s Star Wars: Visions, Loki Season 2, Ironheart.