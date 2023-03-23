We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $103.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 4.68% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2023. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $87.44 billion, down 3.39% from the year-ago period.
XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.08 per share and revenue of $358.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.31% and -13.29%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.41% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.59.
It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.