Back to top

Image: Bigstock

EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) closed at $29.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, up 77.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, up 29.01% from the prior-year quarter.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of $7.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.51% and +18.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 37.94% lower within the past month. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, EQT Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.32.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EQT Corporation (EQT) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers