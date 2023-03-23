We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ACRES Commercial (ACR - Free Report) closed at $9.85, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.
Coming into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had gained 2.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.21%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 332% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.9 million, up 78.89% from the prior-year quarter.
ACR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $55.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.89% and +25.82%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.72% higher within the past month. ACRES Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, ACRES Commercial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.47, so we one might conclude that ACRES Commercial is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.